Messi, Ronaldo face-off at FIFA World Cup final the 'ultimate fest', former cricketer admits1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
- World Cup 2022 will kick off on Sunday
- Lionel Messi seems to have considerable advantage over his arch-rival Ronaldo. Read here
A Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face-off at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final is a dream come true for many like you and me. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, who is traveling to Qatar for the World Cup, opines the same.
A Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face-off at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final is a dream come true for many like you and me. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, who is traveling to Qatar for the World Cup, opines the same.
Ojha said that though he is not an avid football but eager to watch Ronaldo in action. Ojha told NDTV, “Yes, I am going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. I am going to watch Portugal vs Uruguay, the only reason behind this is Cristiano Ronaldo. It's not like I am a big fan, but I just want to see him play live."
Ojha said that though he is not an avid football but eager to watch Ronaldo in action. Ojha told NDTV, “Yes, I am going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. I am going to watch Portugal vs Uruguay, the only reason behind this is Cristiano Ronaldo. It's not like I am a big fan, but I just want to see him play live."
“See, I am not too much into football but if I have to pick, it would be Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo that is Argentina vs Portugal."
“See, I am not too much into football but if I have to pick, it would be Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo that is Argentina vs Portugal."
For the Group matches, Portugal is in Group H along with Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea, meanwhile, Argentina is to play with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in Group C.
For the Group matches, Portugal is in Group H along with Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea, meanwhile, Argentina is to play with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in Group C.
Lionel Messi currently has a considerable advantage over his arch-rival Ronaldo. Messi has been in stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season, scoring 12 times and claiming 14 assists in 19 games across competitions. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has only struck thrice and provided two assists in 16 games for Manchester United, a Sportskeeda report compared
Lionel Messi currently has a considerable advantage over his arch-rival Ronaldo. Messi has been in stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season, scoring 12 times and claiming 14 assists in 19 games across competitions. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has only struck thrice and provided two assists in 16 games for Manchester United, a Sportskeeda report compared
Additionally, Ronaldo finds himself in the middle of a raging battle with Manchester United after his recent, explosive interview. Messi, meanwhile, is not only in great form but also has a great relationship with his club and international teammates.
Additionally, Ronaldo finds himself in the middle of a raging battle with Manchester United after his recent, explosive interview. Messi, meanwhile, is not only in great form but also has a great relationship with his club and international teammates.
The week-long countdown to the World Cup in Qatar began on Monday as the world's leading footballers focused their attention on one of the most controversial tournaments in history.
The week-long countdown to the World Cup in Qatar began on Monday as the world's leading footballers focused their attention on one of the most controversial tournaments in history.
After a last weekend of action, domestic leagues paused for six weeks to allow the tournament to take place, but preparation time is short for the teams.
After a last weekend of action, domestic leagues paused for six weeks to allow the tournament to take place, but preparation time is short for the teams.
The first World Cup to be held in the Arab world will kick off on Sunday when the host nation face Ecuador. Meanwhile, The trophy which will be presented on December 18 returned from a world tour of 51 countries in time for next Sunday's opening game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.
The first World Cup to be held in the Arab world will kick off on Sunday when the host nation face Ecuador. Meanwhile, The trophy which will be presented on December 18 returned from a world tour of 51 countries in time for next Sunday's opening game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.