Met Gala, one of the biggest nights in fashion globally, is back with its new edition. On Tuesday, get ready to witness your favourite stars from across the countries lighting up the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with their unique fashionable avatars.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

Met Gala 2023 LIVE Updates: World's most fashionable fundraiser set to start soon

Vogue's Met Gala red carpet livestream will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on May 1; fans can follow all the action on Vogue.com, as well as on the fashion bible's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Indian audience -- It's May 2 for you all. If you want to see the biggest fashion event, you must wake up early on Tuesday morning at 04.00am.

Vogue is secretive about its guest list for the gala, but many celebrities have aleady confirmed their presence. Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra will be at Met Gala 2023.

Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink and Lily-Rose Depp are also expected to walk the red carpet

