Fashion's biggest night is mere hours away with a somewhat controversial theme revolving around late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. While the guest list is heavily guarded several well known celebrities have indicated their plans to attend - including Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra set to attend.
While those in New York can watch from behind barricades on Fifth Avenue or further east on Madison, others can watch the Vogue livestream from 6:30 pm Eastern (4:00 am IST)…or follow the Livemint blog for updates.
Here's everything you need to know:
The invitation-only gala earned $17.4 million last year for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, a self-funding department with a budget dependent on the A-list affair. The price of attending went up this year to $300,000 for a table and $50,000 for a single ticket.
The Met Gala livestream will be hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.
Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.
Seven words from Karl Lagerfeld adorn a doorway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s sumptuous new exhibit honoring the late, legendary designer: “Fashion does not belong in a museum."
Set in 14 galleries, the show’s very walls have been constructed to embody the essential contradiction, or duality, in Lagerfeld’s style and persona — a series of curved and straight lines. The show, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," is large in scope but intricately detailed, and clear in its message: Lagerfeld’s creative tentacles spread far beyond fashion into culture, and constantly adapted with the times.
The Met Gala guest list is always a topic of interest, with only the most famous and powerful invited to attend. This year, there will be roughly 400 guests - likely including new Oscar winners and Broadway stars.
