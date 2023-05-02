Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell makes appearance in saree gown look | Watch

Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell makes appearance in saree gown look | Watch1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:23 AM IST
Met Gala 2023: On the Met Gala red carpet, Naomi wore a gown which she draped like a saree. Naomi's ensemble features luscious pink fabric draped over one shoulder, plus a shimmering silver sequin bodice and matching silver trim.
Met Gala 2023: Fashion's biggest night is underway with a somewhat controversial theme revolving around late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Model Naomi Campbell made her 16th Met Gala appearance where she appeared to have love for sarees.
