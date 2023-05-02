Home / News / World /  Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell makes appearance in saree gown look | Watch
1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:23 AM IST Livemint
Naomi Campbell attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition. (Image: AP)

Met Gala 2023: Fashion's biggest night is underway with a somewhat controversial theme revolving around late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Model Naomi Campbell made her 16th Met Gala appearance where she appeared to have love for sarees.

On the Met Gala red carpet, Naomi wore a gown which she draped like a saree. Naomi's ensemble features luscious pink fabric draped over one shoulder, plus a shimmering silver sequin bodice and matching silver trim.

Model Naomi Campbell 16th Met Gala appearance (Image: AP)

Also Read: Met Gala 2023 LIVE Updates

For Naomi's 16th Met Gala appearance, she opted for glowy make-up straight hair and added a silver touch to her outfit by wearing a pair of silver heels.

She last attended the event in 2022, when she made a splash while wearing over USD 6 million worth of jewellery from Jacob & Co. Naomi's Met Gala 2023 look garnered praise from fans. "Wow... too good," a social media user commented. "Love how she draped her gown like saree," another one wrote.

Met Gala 2023 is currently being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. 

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit

(With inputs from ANI)

