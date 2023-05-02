Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell makes appearance in saree gown look | Watch

Met Gala 2023 is currently being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.