Met Gala, one of the biggest nights in fashion globally, is back with its new edition. The fashion event is attended by politicians, celebrities, and models who celebrate the opening of an annual fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where stars have begun to hit the red carpet at Met Gala 2023.

The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is known for appearing in bizarre looks at Met Gala. However, this year she kept it simple yet classy in honor of the late legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Kim hit the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in a Schiaparelli dress that is "dripping in pearls." She elevated the outfit with a massive diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, white sandals encrusted with pearls, and a matching pearl anklet.

Kim made her Met Gala debut in 2013. At that time, she was pregnant with her first child North West. She walked the red carpet in a custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress created out of floral printed jersey with grommet details that attached the sleeves, turtleneck and perfectly matched gloves and shoes, People reported.

Here are the red carpet looks from the Met Gala 2023,

1) Kendall Jenner

View Full Image Kendall Jenner poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. (REUTERS)

2) Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

View Full Image Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham pose at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. (Reuters)

3) Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

View Full Image Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner pose at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. (Reuters)

4) Alia Bhatt

View Full Image Alia Bhatt poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. (Reuters)

5) Pete Davidson and Michele Yeoh

View Full Image Pete Davidson and Michele Yeoh pose at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme. (Reuters)

Vogue's Met Gala red carpet livestream kicked off at 6:30 p.m. ET on May 1; fans can follow all the action on Vogue.com, as well as on the fashion bible's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Indian audience -- It's May 2 for you all.