Meta apologises to Malayasia PM after removing posts on Hamas leader: ‘Operational error’

Meta issues apology to Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim for deleting posts on Hamas leader's death. Anwar's office criticized the removal from Facebook and Instagram as suppression of free expression, prompting Meta to restore the content with a newsworthy label.

AFP
Updated6 Aug 2024, 01:04 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim holds a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany, March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim holds a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany, March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo(REUTERS)

Tech giant Meta apologised Tuesday for removing social media posts by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The apology came a day after Anwar's office summoned Meta representatives to seek an explanation on why the leader's Facebook and Instagram posts about Haniyeh's death had been removed.

Also Read | Iran rebuffs calls for restraint in its response to killing of Hamas leader

Meta is the parent firm of the two popular social media platforms.

"We apologise for an operational error where content from the Prime Minister's Facebook and Instagram Pages were removed," Meta said in a statement emailed to AFP.

"The content has since been restored with the correct newsworthy label."

The political leader of Palestinian armed group Hamas was killed in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday in an attack blamed on Israel, which has not directly commented on it.

Anwar's posts included a video showing the premier on a phone call with a Hamas official, offering his condolences.

 

Also Read | Shocking video shows Hamas hostage’s dead body kicked, stomped by Gaza civilians

On Instagram, there was a note by Meta, shared by Anwar, that the posts were taken down because of association with "dangerous individuals and organisations".

Anwar's office had described Meta's removal of the posts as "a blatant suppression of free expression" and demanded an apology from the tech behemoth.

Anwar last week accused the tech giant of "cowardice" for removing his posts.

Israel, the United States and the European Union consider Hamas a terrorist organisation.

Anwar, who met Haniyeh in Qatar in May, has defended Malaysia's ties with the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group, which launched a deadly attack against Israel on October 7 that triggered the war in Gaza.

Anwar stressed during a visit to Germany in March that Malaysia's links were with Hamas' political wing and not with its military arm.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 01:04 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldMeta apologises to Malayasia PM after removing posts on Hamas leader: ‘Operational error’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.90
    01:54 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    1.1 (0.73%)

    Tata Motors

    1,015.50
    01:54 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -1.15 (-0.11%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.75
    01:54 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.65 (0.22%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    340.95
    01:54 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -0.95 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    298.50
    01:49 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    23 (8.35%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    804.35
    01:49 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    55.75 (7.45%)

    Triveni Turbines

    635.05
    01:50 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    40 (6.72%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.20
    01:49 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.2 (5.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue