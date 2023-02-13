Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Meta business chief to depart after a 13-year stint

Meta business chief to depart after a 13-year stint

1 min read . 13 Feb 2023 Reuters
Meta Platforms said its Chief Business Officer Marne Levine was leaving the owner of Facebook after a 13-year stint

  • The changes come at a time when Meta has promised to cut costs by $5 billion in the year to a range of $89 billion to $95 billion

Meta Platforms said on Monday Chief Business Officer Marne Levine was leaving the owner of Facebook after a 13-year stint.

Meta Platforms said on Monday Chief Business Officer Marne Levine was leaving the owner of Facebook after a 13-year stint.

Fifty-two-year-old Levine, appointed as the company's first chief business officer in 2021, has served in various other executive positions at the social media company, including chief operating officer of Instagram.

Fifty-two-year-old Levine, appointed as the company's first chief business officer in 2021, has served in various other executive positions at the social media company, including chief operating officer of Instagram.

The company said it expanded Nicola Mendelsohn's role as head of global business group and named Justin Osofsky as head of online sales, operations and partnerships, in the wake of Levine's imminent departure.

The company said it expanded Nicola Mendelsohn's role as head of global business group and named Justin Osofsky as head of online sales, operations and partnerships, in the wake of Levine's imminent departure.

Mendelsohn will handle the company’s relationships with top marketers and agencies for all of its apps, while Osofsky will be leading sales and operations focused on growing small- and medium-sized businesses on Meta's platforms.

Mendelsohn will handle the company’s relationships with top marketers and agencies for all of its apps, while Osofsky will be leading sales and operations focused on growing small- and medium-sized businesses on Meta's platforms.

The changes come at a time when Meta has promised to cut costs by $5 billion in the year to a range of $89 billion to $95 billion, calling 2023 the "Year of Efficiency".

The changes come at a time when Meta has promised to cut costs by $5 billion in the year to a range of $89 billion to $95 billion, calling 2023 the "Year of Efficiency".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP