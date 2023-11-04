Mark Zuckerberg undergoes surgery for knee injury during martial arts training, shares photo of injury
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., underwent surgery for a torn knee ligament sustained during mixed martial arts training. Zuckerberg, who is training for a competitive MMA fight next year, shared photos of himself in a hospital bed
Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg underwent surgery following a knee injury he sustained during a mixed martial arts session. In a post on Instagram, Zuckerberg said he tore a knee ligament while training mixed martial arts. The 39-year-old is taking training for a “competitive MMA fight early next year."