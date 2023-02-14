Meta Platforms Inc. has delayed setting budgets for some of its teams as it prepares for more jobs cuts under Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s drive to reduce costs, according to the Financial Times.

Staff have complained that “zero work" is getting done amid a lack of clarity about budgets or future headcount in recent weeks, the newspaper reported Saturday, citing two unidentified employees. Projects and decisions that usually take days to sign off are sometimes now taking about a month, the people said. Meta declined to comment to the FT.

Meta is just one of several tech firms laying off workers after headcount ballooned during the pandemic. Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have both begun job cuts in recent weeks. Meta is currently asking managers to move into individual contributor roles or leave the company, in a process referred to as “flattening." . The current round of job cuts will be more gradual, enacted on an individual basis, Bloomberg reported.

