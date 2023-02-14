Meta delays budgets as more job cuts coming soon: Report

Meta is just one of several tech firms laying off workers after headcount ballooned during the pandemic. Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have both begun job cuts in recent weeks. Meta is currently asking managers to move into individual contributor roles or leave the company, in a process referred to as “flattening." . The current round of job cuts will be more gradual, enacted on an individual basis, Bloomberg reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}