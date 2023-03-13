Meta halts bonus payout for Reels creators. What this means2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 04:56 PM IST
- Meta Platforms released an official statement where they have mentioned that they are focusing on on creating new features and tools that will make it easier for creators to build and grow their audience.
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platform has announced that they will halt the bonus payout for creators on the social media's video-sharing platform- Reels. The halt is temporary, the company confirmed.
