Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platform has announced that they will halt the bonus payout for creators on the social media's video-sharing platform- Reels. The halt is temporary, the company confirmed.

Here's taking a look at this means

What Meta has said?

Meta Platforms released an official statement where they have mentioned that they are focusing on on creating new features and tools that will make it easier for creators to build and grow their audience.

Part of these efforts include improving discovery and monetization tools and launching new creator-focused programs, according to the official statement.

How will this affect influencers?

Influencers who received payments all these days for reaching certain milestones will be affected. Content by social media influencers is likely to see a lesser payouts despite reaching the specific milestones.

However, Meta will continue to pay creators for the content they produce through its existing revenue-sharing program. This program allows creators to earn a portion of the revenue generated by ads that run on their content. In addition, creators can also earn money through sponsored content and product placements.

Only the bonus payout dolled out on milestones will be temporarily halted.

What changes will Meta's decision affect?

The temporary halt also has a positive end wherein, Meta's decision to diverse funds is also a message of commitment to the content creators. Meta aims to create more efficient tools, and resources that could benefit influencers in the larger aspect.

As the company continues to innovate and improve Reels, creators can expect to see more opportunities to earn money and grow their audience on the platform in the future.

Meta's revenue plans for Reels

The company’s decision to pause bonus payouts comes as part of a broader effort to invest in the creator community on Reels. Meta has previously announced plans to invest $1 billion in the creator community across its platforms, including Reels, Instagram, and Messenger.