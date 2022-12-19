Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Meta hit with EU antitrust complaint over marketplace service

1 min read . 05:11 PM ISTBloomberg
Meta logo outside its office in USA. file photo.

Meta Platforms Inc. was hit with a European Union antitrust complaint over possible antitrust breaches over concerns it’s unfairly tying the Facebook Marketplace to its own social network.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

