According to the Bloomberg report, Meta plans to increase the new content it shows over time as it improves the recommendation algorithm. Interestingly, a new tab, called “Feeds," will exclusively show posts from friends, family, pages and groups that a person has chosen to follow, with the most recent content at the top. The company further shared that “your Home tab is uniquely personalized to you," adding that, "this system takes into account thousands of signals to help cut through the clutter and rank content in the order we think you will find most valuable."