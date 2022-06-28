Meta launches reels APIs to the Instagram platform

The Reels APIs have just been released, and Meta has been placing significant bets on the short-form video functionality. The firm disclosed that Reels now accounts for more than 20 per cent of the time that consumers spend on Instagram as part of its Q1 2022 earnings. When Facebook was founded 18 years ago, Mark Zuckerberg explained that the company has experienced numerous changes in the media kinds that people used, with short-form video being the most recent and fastest-growing, as reported by TechCrunch.