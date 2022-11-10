Meta lays off woman who was out on maternity leave. Read here

“I woke up at 3am to pump for my three month old baby girl, Emilia. I checked my work email as I was anticipating the email from Mark Zuckerberg about the layoffs and there it was" Anneka Patel's maternity leave would end on February 2023, but her journey as communications manager at Facebook was over.
Patel is one of the 11,000 employees who was laid off by Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms on Wednesday. Taking to LinkedIn, Anneka Patel wrote “This morning I found out I was one of the 11,000 employees impacted by the Meta #layoffs. This hit me hard as I’m currently out on maternity leave."
Anneka Patel is an alumni of the University of Sheffield and had moved to London and started working with Facebook two and a half years ago.
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
The job cuts come just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. There have been numerous job cuts at other tech companies that hired rapidly during the pandemic.
Patel goes on to inform that after getting the mail from Mark Zuckerberg she tended to her three month old daughter, nursed her, put her to sleep and then talked to her manager who was also laid off.
“For those who know me, working at Facebook (now Meta) has been my dream ever since I moved from London to the Bay Area nine years ago. It’s been an incredible 2.5 years working on the Facebook Groups product, which I truly think is the best part of Facebook." Patel says.
For her next step she says she is open to work from New Year 2023, after taking a few months off with her daughter. Acknowledging the several tech giant layoffs that is going on, she says “a difficult decision to make knowing that it’s a competitive market out there with all the other tech layoffs, I know I’ll never get this time back with her.".
“Meta lost so many talented individuals today and I am thinking about everyone who was impacted. If I can make introductions to anyone in my network, I would be more than happy to." Patel ends her post.
