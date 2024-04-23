Meta official gets 6-year jail in absentia in Russia for ‘terrorism’. 5 things to know about Andy Stone
The charges against Meta communications director Andy Stone stem from his remarks in 2022 following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 that year
In Russia, Meta's spokesperson, Andy Stone, received a six-year prison sentence in absentia for justifying terrorism. The charges stemmed from his 2022 remarks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where Stone announced temporary changes to Meta's hate speech policy to allow for “forms of political expression that would normally violate (its) rules, like violent speech such as death to the Russian invaders.'"