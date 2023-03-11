Meta plans new layoffs, likely to match 13% job cut tally from last year: Report

The news of layoffs has been going rounds since a month. Earlier in February, it was reported that the company was planning to let go thousands of workers. Washington Post had reported that the company was planning to push some leaders into lower-level roles without direct reports - essentially flattening the layers of management between top boss Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. On 7 March, people familiar with the matter had told Bloomberg that the company is planning to cut thousands more jobs as soon as this week in its fresh round of layoffs.