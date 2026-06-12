Meta platforms recover after brief outage disrupts services for thousands

Meta's social media platforms were gradually returning to normal after a brief outage disrupted services for thousands of users on Friday, according to Downdetector.com, Reuters reported.
Earlier, a Meta spokesperson said the company was working to resolve the issue. The disruption began at around 9:20 a.m. ET.
Facebook-parent Meta said on Friday that users were having trouble accessing the social media company's services.
"We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it," the company's spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.
As of 10:11 a.m. ET, Downdetector.com had recorded more than 62,000 reports of problems affecting Facebook and over 8,000 reports related to Instagram. The platform monitors outages by aggregating user-submitted reports and status updates from multiple sources.
Because Downdetector's figures are based on reports submitted by users, the actual scale of the disruption could differ from the reported numbers.
At the peak of the outage, there were more than 113,000 reports of issues with Facebook and around 10,000 reports of issues with Instagram, Downdetector showed. As Downdetector numbers are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.
(With inputs from Reuters)