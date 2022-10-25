Home / News / World /  Meta says sorry after the longest-ever WhatsApp outage across world

Meta says sorry after the longest-ever WhatsApp outage across world

1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 03:44 PM IST Livemint
This photo illustration shows a woman checking the settings of the messaging application WhatsApp, in Bangalore on October 25, 2022, after the application was hit by a global outage, according to reports by monitoring site Downdetector and user complaints on social media. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP) (AFP)Premium
  • We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We've fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience

US tech giant Meta platform who own WhatsApp have apoligised for the more than an hour long outage that occurred globally. The messaging service app was down for more than hour on Tuesday that prevented scores of the billions of users of its popular service from connecting or sending messages.

"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We've fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesman told AFP.

WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage Tuesday that left people around the world complaining that they couldn't send or receive messages.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT. About two hours later, users started posting online that WhatsApp was back to normal.

According to AP, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company was aware some people were having trouble sending messages and that it has fixed the issue and apologized for any inconvenience.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It's wildly popular especially outside of the U.S., where many people use it for everyday communication.

 

