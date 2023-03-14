Meta to fire another 10,000 employees in second round of layoffs1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:29 PM IST
- We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired, Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms on Tuesday announced its second round of firing. It said it would cut 10,000 jobs in this round of mass layoffs. Only about 4 months back, the company had let go 11,000 employees.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×