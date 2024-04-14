Metal Traders Get Ready for Fireworks After LME Russia Ban
Metal traders are bracing for dramatic moves after the London Metal Exchange responded to new US and UK sanctions by banning deliveries of any Russian supplies produced after midnight on Friday.
(Bloomberg) -- Metal traders are bracing for dramatic moves after the London Metal Exchange responded to new US and UK sanctions by banning deliveries of any Russian supplies produced after midnight on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message