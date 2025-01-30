Meta’s tampon removal sparks employee protests; Mark Zuckerberg advocates for ‘masculine energy’ at workplace

Meta employees have reportedly engaged in "quiet rebellions" after the company removed sanitary products from men’s bathrooms earlier this month. According to a report fromFox Business, some workers have responded by bringing in their own tampons and pads to stock the facilities, a subtle act of defiance against recent policy changes within the tech giant.

The decision to remove the products follows a series of internal policy shifts implemented by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Among these changes were the lifting of certain speech restrictions to “restore free expression” across Meta’s platforms and an amendment to the company’s "Hateful Conduct" policy, which now permits criticism of gender identity. These moves, part of a broader repositioning of the company’s stance on social issues, have sparked discontent among some employees.

According toThe New York Times, a group of employees also launched a petition urging Meta leadership to reinstate tampons and other menstrual products in men’s bathrooms. In response, Meta’s vice president of workplace services emailed the signatories, acknowledging their concerns but stating that the company had no plans to reverse its decision. The email did, however, assure employees that their feedback would be shared with company leadership.

“The sanitary products were emblematic of the quiet rebellions that Silicon Valley workers have staged as they grapple with the rightward shift of their bosses,”The Times reported. It highlighted how employees, previously known for vocal protests on social issues, are now resorting to more subtle forms of resistance.

A cultural shift at Meta The removal of sanitary products is just one aspect of what some employees see as a broader cultural transformation within the company. Mark Zuckerberg has recently expressed concern over what he perceives as the corporate world’s move towards a "culturally neutered" environment, advocating instead for a workplace that embraces “masculine energy.”

During a lengthy conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg commented, “Masculine energy I think is good, and obviously society has plenty of that, but I think corporate culture was really trying to get away from it.” He suggested that companies should strive for a balance of masculine and feminine energies to foster a more dynamic work environment.

Zuckerberg, who launched his career at Harvard University with a now-infamous website rating the attractiveness of female students, stated that he supports women’s success in the corporate world. “If you’re a woman going into a company, it probably feels like it’s too masculine. There isn’t enough of the energy that you may naturally have,” he told Rogan. “You want women to be able to succeed and have companies that can unlock all the value from having great people, no matter what their background or gender.”

Meta’s policy overhaul Meta’s recent policy shifts extend beyond internal office culture. Earlier this month, the company announced it would loosen content moderation rules on Facebook and Instagram, allowing greater leniency for users who criticise immigrants, transgender and nonbinary individuals, or make exclusionary statements based on sex or gender. This decision marks a stark departure from Meta’s previous approach to policing online discourse.

Additionally, Meta has discontinued third-party fact-checking services in the United States and scaled back diversity initiatives in hiring and internal training. These moves have been seen as part of a broader shift to align the company with the priorities of an increasingly conservative leadership.

Zuckerberg’s latest interview with Rogan is his second appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the world’s most popular podcasts, with millions of listeners on platforms such as YouTube and Spotify. During the conversation, he criticised traditional media, arguing that podcasts have become an essential channel for influential voices.

“There’s been a sea change in terms of who are the voices that matter,” Zuckerberg said, reflecting on how digital platforms are reshaping public discourse. His remarks echo a growing sentiment among tech leaders who are moving away from mainstream media engagement in favour of direct-to-audience communication via podcasts and social media.

A new relationship with Trump Zuckerberg’s evolving corporate philosophy comes at a time when he is repositioning Meta’s relationship with former US President Donald Trump. He recently dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and has confirmed plans to attend Trump’s upcoming inauguration. These developments mark a significant departure for the traditionally liberal-leaning Silicon Valley, which had been openly critical of Trump’s first presidency.