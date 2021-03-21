Meteor streaks over Cuba, causes explosion

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is believed to be a meteor lit the sky over eastern Cuba and caused an explosion, scientists on the island said on Saturday. There were no reports of damage or injury.

He said the service's instruments “registered the expansive wave" of the explosion.

Social media users reported seeing red and white light followed by an explosion at about 10:06 pm local time Friday.

