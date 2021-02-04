OPEN APP
Mexican president recovering well from Covid 19
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AP)
Mexican president recovering well from Covid 19

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 07:45 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from Reuters )

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in "excellent" health and is virtually free of COVID-19 symptoms, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Wednesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 24 but the symptoms are mild.

López Obrador, who has been criticized for his handling of his country's pandemic, said on his official Twitter account that he is under medical treatment.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19," he tweeted. “The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward."

López Obrador, 67, has long been criticized for not setting an example of prevention in public. He has rarely been seen wearing a mask and continued to keep up a busy travel schedule taking commercial flights.

He has resisted locking down the economy, noting the devastating effect it would have on so many Mexicans who live day to day.

Early in the pandemic, asked how he was protecting Mexico, López Obrador removed two religious amulets from his wallet and proudly showed them off.

“The protective shield is the ‘Get thee behind me, Satan,’" López Obrador said, reading off the inscription on the amulet, “Stop, enemy, for the Heart of Jesus is with me.

His announcement came shortly after news emerged that he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about obtaining doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies)

