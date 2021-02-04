Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Mexican president recovering well from Covid 19
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Mexican president recovering well from Covid 19

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from Reuters )

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in "excellent" health and is virtually free of COVID-19 symptoms, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Wednesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 24 but the symptoms are mild.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in "excellent" health and is virtually free of COVID-19 symptoms, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Wednesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 24 but the symptoms are mild.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in "excellent" health and is virtually free of COVID-19 symptoms, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Wednesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 24 but the symptoms are mild.

López Obrador, who has been criticized for his handling of his country's pandemic, said on his official Twitter account that he is under medical treatment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as rifts rise

3 min read . 08:20 AM IST

New pension policy for central civil pensioners? Govt says no such proposal

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST

Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST

Brazil aims to buy 30 million Sputnik V, Covaxin shots

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST

López Obrador, who has been criticized for his handling of his country's pandemic, said on his official Twitter account that he is under medical treatment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as rifts rise

3 min read . 08:20 AM IST

New pension policy for central civil pensioners? Govt says no such proposal

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST

Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST

Brazil aims to buy 30 million Sputnik V, Covaxin shots

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19," he tweeted. “The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward."

López Obrador, 67, has long been criticized for not setting an example of prevention in public. He has rarely been seen wearing a mask and continued to keep up a busy travel schedule taking commercial flights.

He has resisted locking down the economy, noting the devastating effect it would have on so many Mexicans who live day to day.

Early in the pandemic, asked how he was protecting Mexico, López Obrador removed two religious amulets from his wallet and proudly showed them off.

“The protective shield is the ‘Get thee behind me, Satan,’" López Obrador said, reading off the inscription on the amulet, “Stop, enemy, for the Heart of Jesus is with me.

His announcement came shortly after news emerged that he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about obtaining doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.