Mexican senator Xochitl Galvez announced opposition's presidential candidate, supporters say ‘we will win’1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:48 AM IST
Mexican senator Xochitl Galvez announced as opposition alliance candidate against President Lopez Obrador in next year's elections.
Mexican senator Xochitl Galvez has been announced as the presidential candidate of the opposition alliance that is set to take on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) in polls next year.
