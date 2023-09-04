Mexican senator Xochitl Galvez has been announced as the presidential candidate of the opposition alliance that is set to take on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) in polls next year.

Galve's nomination as the presidential candidate of the opposition alliance Frente Amplio por Mexico - or the Broad Front for Mexico was officially announced in a ceremony on Sunday and witnessed her supporters rallying near the Angel of Independence monument in the capital.

Reportedly, Galvez's supporters were heard chanting ‘we are going to win’ while waving flags and banners supporting the alliance and their leader.

A supporter donning the colours of Mexico's national flag told Reuters, “She is going to get us all out of the hole, the indigenous people, the poorest, the middle class…And she is going to boost the economy."

While speaking about her nomination as the opposition's presidential candidate, Galvez said she received it ‘with great pride’. The Mexican leader first made the remarks in an indigenous language before delivering her speech in Spanish, reported Reuters.

Galvez had earlier proclaimed that the opposition alliance would win. She was quoted by AFP as saying, "Just a few months ago the opposition was disunited and demoralized…In a very short time we turned pessimism around. If in two months we are about to catch up with Morena, it is because we can win."

The opposition alliance includes Mexico's three main opposition parties that governed the country for almost a century including the National Act, Democratic Revolution and the PRI (Institutional Revolutionary Party).

A former computer engineer Galvez has gained prominence within the opposition alliance in the last 3 months owing to frequent attacks by President Lopez Obrador.

Galvez, on her part, has promised to foster ‘unity’ and treat the Mexicans with respect as compared to the ‘lies’ that came from the current president.

