Mexican TikTok influencer Cesar Gastelum shot to death during livestream allegedly over posts about cartel

Mexican authorities say they believe that the killing of Cesar Gastelum, a social media influencer who was shot dead during a livestream, was retaliation for social media posts about a criminal group.

Gastélum, who had over 600,000 followers on TikTok, was shot after being approached by two helmeted people on a motorcycle while he was doing a livestream in front of a fast-food restaurant in the northwestern Mexican city of Culiacán.

Murder caught on livestream Gastelum, along with two friends, was dressed as food delivery workers as part of a challenge for the livestream when a motorcycle carrying two people pulled up beside them.

Culiacán is the heartland of gang violence Culiacán is the capital of Sinaloa state, which has been a battleground for warring drug factions, including the infamous Sinaloa Cartel, which was led by Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, who is now imprisoned in the United States.

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"The lines of investigation include numerous publications, some of which refer to a criminal group," Mexico's Security Cabinet posted on X, referring to online posts, without providing further details.

A sprawling war between the two main factions of the Sinaloa Cartel and associated armed groups has left thousands dead or missing in the northwestern state, even as President Claudia Sheinbaum seeks to contain criminal violence.

Influencers targeted by gangs Culiacan is ground zero for "narco-culture" celebrating the life of drug traffickers, and Mexican media report that social media influencers are often tied to disputing criminal gangs, leading to acts of intimidation or score-settling.

The beauty and fashion influencer Valeria Marquez was murdered during a livestream in May 2025 in the western state of Jalisco. Authorities tied her killing to her ex-boyfriend, the son of a powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

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In May 2017, an influencer known as "the Pirate of Culiacan" was shot dead days after publishing a video where he mentioned Nemesio Oseguera, or "El Mencho," the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel who was killed in a shootout with Mexican special forces in February this year.

Killing of El Mencho The killing of El Mencho resulted in one of the worst acts of gang violence Mexico has seen in recent years as CJNG went on a rampage across the country, indiscriminately targeting security personnel, rival gang members and ordinary citizens. More than 60 people were killed in the retaliatory strikes by the CJNG across Mexico.