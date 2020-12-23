Mexico and the UK sign trade deal

Tariffs on UK car and beverage exports will remain at 0% compared to 20% under the WTO. This is estimated to save over $40 million in duties in 2021 on UK exports. Further, under the UK-Mexico spirits agreement signed earlier this month, Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky will retain their protected Geographical Indications (GI) in Mexico. Mezcal and tequila will also continue to be protected in the UK. As per the United Nations' World Intellectual Property Organisation, a GI is a sign used on products with a specific geographical origin or have qualities or a reputation due to that origin. Investment relations will continue to be governed by the Agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of the United Mexican States for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments.