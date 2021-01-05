Mexico approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

Mexico approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, minister says1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 07:04 AM IST
Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca,
Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.
"The emergency approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Cofepris is very good news," Ebrard wrote on Twitter. "With this, production will start soon in Mexico."
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India's S-400 deal with Russia may trigger US sanctions: Report2 min read . 08:28 AM IST
Piyush Goyal reviews DFC progress, says rly project will be ready by June 20221 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Vaccine controversy may fuel infodemic2 min read . 08:13 AM IST
US: First new DACA applications approved in final weeks of 20201 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×