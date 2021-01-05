OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Mexico approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, minister says
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 17, 2020 An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZenecea. (AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 17, 2020 An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZenecea. (AFP)

Mexico approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 07:04 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca,

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.

"The emergency approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Cofepris is very good news," Ebrard wrote on Twitter. "With this, production will start soon in Mexico."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems,

India's S-400 deal with Russia may trigger US sanctions: Report

2 min read . 08:28 AM IST
Piyush Goyal reviews DFC progress

Piyush Goyal reviews DFC progress, says rly project will be ready by June 2022

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
The WHO has cautioned member countries to deal with the infodemic surrounding the pandemic and vaccines. PTI

Vaccine controversy may fuel infodemic

2 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Activists and DACA recipients march up Broadway during the start of their 'Walk to Stay Home,'

US: First new DACA applications approved in final weeks of 2020

1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout