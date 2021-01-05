Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Mexico approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, minister says
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 17, 2020 An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZenecea.

Mexico approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

1 min read . 07:04 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca,

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.

"The emergency approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Cofepris is very good news," Ebrard wrote on Twitter. "With this, production will start soon in Mexico."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India's S-400 deal with Russia may trigger US sanctions: Report

2 min read . 08:28 AM IST

Piyush Goyal reviews DFC progress, says rly project will be ready by June 2022

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST

Vaccine controversy may fuel infodemic

2 min read . 08:13 AM IST

US: First new DACA applications approved in final weeks of 2020

1 min read . 08:18 AM IST

"The emergency approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Cofepris is very good news," Ebrard wrote on Twitter. "With this, production will start soon in Mexico."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India's S-400 deal with Russia may trigger US sanctions: Report

2 min read . 08:28 AM IST

Piyush Goyal reviews DFC progress, says rly project will be ready by June 2022

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST

Vaccine controversy may fuel infodemic

2 min read . 08:13 AM IST

US: First new DACA applications approved in final weeks of 2020

1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.