OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Mexico approves emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine
AP Photo
AP Photo

Mexico approves emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 08:17 AM IST Reuters

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said health regulator COFEPRIS has approved emergency use of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

MEXICO CITY : Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS has approved emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

Lopez-Gatell, Mexico's coronavirus czar, was speaking at a regular evening news conference.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In the year 2011, Aziz became the youngest student pilot to get a license at the age of 15 and underwent training to fly a MIG-29 jet at Russia's Sokol airbase the following year.

Meet India's youngest female pilot - 25-year-old Ayesha Aziz from Kashmir

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra govt launches scheme for startups to help file IT patents

1 min read . 07:58 AM IST
Peter Daszak and Thea Fischer, members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), sit in a car arriving at Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan,

WHO team visits Chinese virus lab in Wuhan

2 min read . 07:23 AM IST
Aung San Suu Kyi was the subject of public protests against human rights abuses during the Asean-Australia summit. Photo: Reuters

Suu Kyi’s party demands her release as generals tighten grip

1 min read . 06:57 AM IST
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout