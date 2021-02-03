Subscribe
Mexico approves emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine
Mexico approves emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Reuters

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said health regulator COFEPRIS has approved emergency use of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

MEXICO CITY : Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS has approved emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS has approved emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

Lopez-Gatell, Mexico's coronavirus czar, was speaking at a regular evening news conference.

