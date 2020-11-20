Home >News >World >Mexico becomes fourth country to hit 100,000 Covid-19 deaths
A person gets a Covid-19 test done. (AFP)
A person gets a Covid-19 test done. (AFP)

Mexico becomes fourth country to hit 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

1 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 07:18 AM IST AP

With 100,104 confirmed coronavirus deaths, it becomes the 4th country after United States, Brazil and India to reach the 100K mark

Mexico passed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths Thursday, becoming only the fourth country — behind the United States, Brazil and India — to do so.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, announced that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

But the living will bear the scars too: along with their lost friends and loved ones, many surviving coronavirus victims in Mexico say the psychosis caused by the pandemic is one of the most lasting effects.

Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned they won’t wear masks, while others are so scared they descend into abject terror at the first sign of shortness of breath.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout