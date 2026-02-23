Cartel leader killed LIVE: Mexico military kills CJNG's El Mencho, US issues travel advisory amid violence

Cartel leader killed LIVE: Drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes was killed in an operation led by Mexico's military on Sunday, the government announced, as per the Associated Press. El Mencho was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG.

ALO READ: Who was El Mencho?

What's happening in Mexico?

The military operation to kill El Mencho triggered a series of violent events across the state of Jalisco, before spreading to other states such as Michoacan and Guanajuato.

Mexico's Secretariat of National Defence said that CJNG members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene.

Suspected members of organised crime groups set buses on fire, blocked roads in the area, and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported.

Flights impacted

The US informed the citizens that domestic and international flights were cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. All taxis and ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Some businesses have suspended operations.

Air Canada also suspended flights to Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination on Mexico's west coast.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Mexico.