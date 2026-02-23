Cartel leader killed LIVE: Mexico military kills CJNG's El Mencho, US issues travel advisory amid violence

Cartel leader killed LIVE: Drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes was killed in an operation led by Mexico's military on Sunday, the government announced, as per the Associated Press. El Mencho was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG.
What's happening in Mexico?
The military operation to kill El Mencho triggered a series of violent events across the state of Jalisco, before spreading to other states such as Michoacan and Guanajuato.
Mexico's Secretariat of National Defence said that CJNG members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene.
Suspected members of organised crime groups set buses on fire, blocked roads in the area, and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported.
Flights impacted
The US informed the citizens that domestic and international flights were cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. All taxis and ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Some businesses have suspended operations.
Air Canada also suspended flights to Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination on Mexico's west coast.
El Mencho was a former police officer who led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the "most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations" inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, CNN reported. Read more about him here
“Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories),” Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its website.
Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is closely monitoring the serious and rapidly evolving security situation in the State of Jalisco, Mexico, particularly in the regions of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. They advised citizens to adhere to the shelter-in-place orders in certain locations.
Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel known as “El Mencho,” was killed in a military operation against the group on Sunday morning, Mexico’s government said in a statement.
After the raid, criminal groups burned cars and trucks to block roads in different areas of Jalisco, Bloomberg reported.
Clashes were reported between gangs and the authorities, according to local outlets Reforma and Milenio, which first reported Oseguera’s killing.
Neighbours in Guadalajara, one of the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, shared videos of armed groups shooting car tires to block intersections.
Security officials confirmed that 20 branches of state-run Banco del Bienestar were affected by the disturbances.