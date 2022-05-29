OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Mexico confirms first case of monkeypox - health official
Mexico on Saturday reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the country, according to deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter that the patient was a 50-year-old permanent resident of New York who is being treated in Mexico City,

"He was probably infected in the Netherlands," Lopez-Gatell wrote, adding that the patient was being isolated and was in stable condition.

On Friday, Argentina became the first Latin American country to report a case of monkeypox.

Around 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 200 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in West and Central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

The monkeypox virus can be transmitted to humans by infected animals. Person-to-person transmission is possible but rare.

Monkeypox is related to smallpox but is much less severe. Initial symptoms include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a chickenpox-like rash.

There is no specific treatment but vaccination against smallpox has been found to be about 85 percent effective in preventing monkeypox.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation on Friday issued a warning against the disease and said that countries should take the right measures to contain Monkeypox cases easily and also share data about their vaccine stockpiles.

 

 

