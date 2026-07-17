Mexico 7.4-magnitude earthquake: Here's where it struck and where tsunami alerts have been issued

A powerful earthquake measuring between 7.3 and 7.4 magnitude struck off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico on Friday, sending strong tremors across parts of Mexico and Central America and triggering a tsunami warning for nearby coastlines.

While authorities reported no immediate deaths or major damage, residents in several cities evacuated buildings as the shallow quake caused prolonged shaking.

Where did the earthquake strike? According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck off the coast of Chiapas, near Puerto Madero and Aquiles Serdan, at a shallow depth of about 10-18 kilometres.

Shallow earthquakes typically produce stronger ground shaking near the epicentre than deeper quakes.

Which areas were impacted? Mexico

The strongest shaking was reported in southern Mexico, particularly in:

Chiapas

Puerto Madero (near the epicentre)

Tapachula

Tuxtla Gutiérrez (state capital), where residents fled buildings amid scenes of panic.

Suchiate, where authorities began monitoring the coastline for possible tsunami waves.

Oaxaca

The quake was felt with moderate intensity in Oaxaca City.

Governor Salomón Jara said no serious damage had been reported immediately after the tremor.

Mexico City

Buildings swayed in parts of the capital.

Authorities said the city's earthquake alert system was not activated because the initial seismic energy did not exceed warning thresholds.

Tabasco

President Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of damage in Chiapas or neighbouring Tabasco.

Guatemala

The earthquake was widely felt across Guatemala.

In Guatemala City, buildings shook for several seconds.

Residents evacuated homes and offices.

Government buildings were evacuated as emergency protocols were activated.

El Salvador

The tremor was also felt across El Salvador, although authorities did not immediately report any casualties or significant damage.

Where has a tsunami warning been issued? Following the earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning System and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued tsunami alerts.

Areas under tsunami threat Authorities warned that hazardous tsunami waves are possible along coastlines within about 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the earthquake's epicentre.

The warning primarily affects:

Southern Pacific coast of Chiapas

Coastal areas of Oaxaca

Nearby Pacific coastlines bordering Guatemala

As a precaution, local officials urged residents to stay away from beaches and low-lying coastal areas until the threat is assessed.

Officials in Suchiate, on Mexico's border with Guatemala, said coastal areas were being closely monitored for any abnormal sea-level activity.

Were there any casualties? As of Friday:

No deaths have been reported.

No major structural damage has been confirmed.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said authorities had not received reports of damage in Chiapas or Tabasco.

Emergency agencies continue to inspect affected areas as aftershocks remain possible.