Mexico earthquake Live: 7.4-magnitude quake jolts Chiapas, Oaxaca, Guatemala, El Salvador; tsunami warning issued

Mexico Earthquake Live: A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico on Friday, sending strong tremors across parts of Mexico and Central America and prompting tsunami warnings for nearby coastlines.

The quake, which struck near Puerto Madero in the southern state of Chiapas at a depth of around 10 kilometres, was felt hundreds of kilometres away in Guatemala, El Salvador, and even parts of Mexico City.

While authorities reported no immediate deaths or major damage, thousands of residents evacuated buildings as a precaution.

Where did the earthquake strike?

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake's epicentre was located about 48 kilometres southwest of Aquiles Serdán, near Puerto Madero on Mexico's Pacific coast.

Its shallow depth of 10-18 kilometres amplified the intensity of the shaking across southern Mexico and neighbouring countries.