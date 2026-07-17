Mexico earthquake Live: 7.4-magnitude quake jolts Chiapas, Oaxaca, Guatemala, El Salvador; tsunami warning issued

Mexico Earthquake Live: A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico on Friday, sending strong tremors across parts of Mexico and Central America and prompting tsunami warnings for nearby coastlines.
The quake, which struck near Puerto Madero in the southern state of Chiapas at a depth of around 10 kilometres, was felt hundreds of kilometres away in Guatemala, El Salvador, and even parts of Mexico City.
While authorities reported no immediate deaths or major damage, thousands of residents evacuated buildings as a precaution.
Where did the earthquake strike?
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake's epicentre was located about 48 kilometres southwest of Aquiles Serdán, near Puerto Madero on Mexico's Pacific coast.
Its shallow depth of 10-18 kilometres amplified the intensity of the shaking across southern Mexico and neighbouring countries.
The earthquake was preceded by a smaller tremor in the nearby ocean area and was followed by several aftershocks, including at least five measuring between magnitude 5.1 and 6, the USGS said.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake’s epicenter was located about 48 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Aquiles Serdán in Chiapas, Mexico, near the Pacific coastline. The quake occurred at a depth of around 15 kilometers (9 miles).
Governor Salomón Jara said the tremor was experienced with moderate intensity in Oaxaca City but that no serious damage had been reported immediately after the quake.
Areas affected in Chiapas include:
-Puerto Madero, near the epicentre
-Tapachula, where residents evacuated homes, offices and hospitals as the tremor intensified
-Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the state capital, where people rushed out of buildings amid scenes of panic
-Suchiate, on the Guatemala border, where authorities began monitoring the coastline for possible tsunami activity
As of Friday:
No deaths have been reported.
No major structural damage has been confirmed.
Officials urged residents to stay away from beaches and other low-lying coastal areas until authorities determine there is no tsunami threat.
In Suchiate, local officials said coastal areas were being closely monitored for any abnormal sea-level activity.
Following the earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning System and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued tsunami alerts.
Authorities warned that hazardous tsunami waves could affect coastlines within approximately 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre.
Areas under tsunami threat include:
-Pacific coastline of Chiapas
-Coastal areas of Oaxaca
-Pacific coastal regions near the Mexico-Guatemala border
-Nearby Pacific coastlines of Guatemala
A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico on Friday, sending strong tremors across parts of Mexico and Central America and prompting tsunami warnings for nearby coastlines.
The quake, which struck near Puerto Madero in the southern state of Chiapas at a depth of around 10 kilometres, was felt hundreds of kilometres away in Guatemala, El Salvador, and even parts of Mexico City.