Mexico migrant detention center fire kills 38 after guards refuse to release inmates5 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 04:16 PM IST
During his general audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis offered prayers for the victims who lost their lives in the tragic fire at the migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez.
Viangly Infante Padrón, a Venezuelan migrant, experienced fear and panic when she saw smoke coming out of a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez. She was afraid because her husband was still inside the center, having been picked up earlier that day by immigration agents, as reported by AP.
