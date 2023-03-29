Katiuska Márquez, a 23-year-old Venezuelan woman with her two children, aged 2 and 4, was also present in the crowd. She was searching for her half-brother, Orlando Maldonado, who had been traveling with her. The families of the victims were left devastated by the events, and the incident underscored the difficult situation faced by migrants seeking a better life.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}