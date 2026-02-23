Mexico Violence LIVE Updates: Videos show vehicles burning after El Mencho's killing in Jalisco, tourists alerted

Mexico News Today: Several vehicles and cars were burnt, flight operations were affected, passport offices were shut and billows of smoke were seen in parts of Mexico after a major violence erupted in the region on Sunday. The violence spread to Jalisco and other states such as Michoacan and Guanajuato.

But why was there violence in Mexico? It all happened after the Mexican military launched raids against drug cartel and killed the most-wanted drug lord, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, on Sunday. He was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) – one of the most notorious gangs.

Mexico's Secretariat of National Defence said that CJNG members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene.

What's happening in Mexico right now?

As parts of Mexico continue to burn, several countries – from India to the US to Chile, Canada and Australia – have issued travel advisories and helpline numbers for their citizens.

Head of Government of Mexico City Clara Brugada Molina posted on X that the government is in permanent session, monitoring the events in coordination with the Federal Government.”

She called for “calm and for people to seek information from official sources” as fake news continued to spread amid the violence and drug raids.

Flights and road services are impacted

The US embassy said in its advisory that while no airports have been closed, roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with some domestic and international flights cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

All taxis and ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Some businesses have also suspended operations.