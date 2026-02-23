Mexico Violence LIVE Updates: Videos show vehicles burning after El Mencho's killing in Jalisco, tourists alerted

Mexico News Today: Several vehicles and cars were burnt, flight operations were affected, passport offices were shut and billows of smoke were seen in parts of Mexico after a major violence erupted in the region on Sunday. The violence spread to Jalisco and other states such as Michoacan and Guanajuato.
But why was there violence in Mexico? It all happened after the Mexican military launched raids against drug cartel and killed the most-wanted drug lord, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, on Sunday. He was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) – one of the most notorious gangs.
Mexico's Secretariat of National Defence said that CJNG members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene.
What's happening in Mexico right now?
As parts of Mexico continue to burn, several countries – from India to the US to Chile, Canada and Australia – have issued travel advisories and helpline numbers for their citizens.
Head of Government of Mexico City Clara Brugada Molina posted on X that the government is in permanent session, monitoring the events in coordination with the Federal Government.”
She called for “calm and for people to seek information from official sources” as fake news continued to spread amid the violence and drug raids.
Flights and road services are impacted
The US embassy said in its advisory that while no airports have been closed, roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with some domestic and international flights cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.
All taxis and ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Some businesses have also suspended operations.
Schools were cancelled in several Mexican states and local and foreign governments alike warned their citizens to stay inside, as widespread violence erupted following the army's killing of the powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the Associated Press reported.
Amid the chaos on Mexico, a social media user, who was in a the country at the time, took to X to share his experience.
He posted on X. “10 hours ago I was in Guadalajara on way to Puerto Vallarta when chaos broke out in the airport and had to hide in a bathroom. Vercel leadership got together and didn’t stop until my wife and I were safe. Internet barely worked so they booked every US bound flight on our behalf, chancing that one would take off. Eventually one did. We just landed in Dallas.”
“The US flight was Plan A but they were ready to act on a Plan B and Plan C if they had to. We are beyond grateful 🖤” the post read.
RT News shared a video purportedly showing the cartel-army shootouts through the night.
Senator Jerry Moran says US citizens in many cities in Mexico are being directed by the State Department to shelter in place due to cartel violence.
“If you’re a Kansan in Mexico in need of assistance, please reach out to my office by calling 202-224-6521 or emailing casework@moran.senate.gov,” the senator said.
The State Department also offers the Smart Travel Enrollment Program – a free service that allows US. citizens to enroll their trip abroad so the department can accurately and quickly contact them in case of emergency.
Vehicles burn in several Mexican cities following the killing of drug lord 'El Mencho' in a military raid.
The Mexican army announced that it had killed powerful drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera in an operation that sparked a wave of violence in various parts of the country on February 22, 2026.
Gunmen retaliating for the raid blocked more than 20 roads in western Jalisco state, which includes Tapalpa, with burning cars and trucks. The violence spread to other states as well.
The list of location where people have been alerted and advised to stay in shelters are: Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Baja California State (including Tijuana, Tecate, and Ensenada), Quintana Roo State (including Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum), and areas of Guanajuato, Guerrero, Michoacan, Oaxaca, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas States.