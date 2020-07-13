Mexico overtakes Italy to have world’s fourth-most coronavirus deaths

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has prioritized reactivating the economy over enforcing strict lockdowns, a strategy that has drawn criticism that his government hasn’t taken the virus seriously enough. Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who’s leading the country’s response to the virus, has said the disease’s impact in Mexico has been exacerbated by inequality and an overabundance of processed foods, which have contributed to illnesses that make Covid-19 even more deadly.