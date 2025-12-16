Mexico plane crash: Seven killed as small aircraft goes down near Toluca during emergency landing attempt

At least seven people were killed on Monday after a small aircraft crashed in central Mexico while attempting an emergency landing, Associated Press reported citing state authorities.

The accident occurred in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial district around five kilometres from Toluca International Airport and roughly 50 kilometres west of Mexico City. The aircraft, a private jet, had departed from Acapulco on Mexico’s Pacific coast before encountering difficulties mid-flight.

Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrián Hernández said the jet was carrying eight passengers and two crew members, although only seven bodies had been recovered several hours after the crash. Search and recovery operations were continuing as investigators worked to determine whether others may still be unaccounted for.

Officials said the pilot appeared to be attempting an emergency landing on a nearby football field when the aircraft struck the metal roof of an industrial building. The impact triggered a large fire, prompting an emergency response from local fire and rescue services.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.