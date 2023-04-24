Mexico president Andrés Manuel López Obrado tests positive for coronavirus for 3rd time1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:04 AM IST
In January last year, Lopez Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization and was found to be in good health.
Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrado suspended a tour of the Yucatan peninsula on Sunday after acknowledging he tested positive for the cornavirus. López Obrador, 69, who has acknowledged a history of heart problems, wrote that he would isolate for “a few days" in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador said Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez would host his regular morning news conference.
