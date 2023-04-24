Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrado suspended a tour of the Yucatan peninsula on Sunday after acknowledging he tested positive for the cornavirus. López Obrador, 69, who has acknowledged a history of heart problems, wrote that he would isolate for “a few days" in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador said Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez would host his regular morning news conference.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrado wrote in his social media accounts that “it isn't serious". Lopez Obrador, 69, who had a serious heart attack in 2013, reported mild symptoms from both of his previous bouts of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic.

The comment followed reports in the local press that López Obrador felt faint on Sunday morning and had to cancel his tour, something his presidential spokesman denied.

“My heart is 100 per cent and as I have had to suspend the tour, I will be in Mexico City and celebrating, although from afar, the 16th birthday of (his son) Jesús Ernesto," he wrote.

Ni modo, amigas y amigos: salí positivo a COVID-19. No es grave. Mi corazón está al 100 y como tuve que suspender la gira, estoy en la Ciudad de México y de lejitos festejo los 16 años de Jesús Ernesto. Me guardaré unos días. Adán Augusto López Hernández encabezará las mañaneras.… — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) April 23, 2023

López Obrador was ill with COVID-19 in early 2021 and recovered after receiving what he described at the time as an experimental treatment. In January 2022, he announced he had come down with COVID-19 a second time, amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Mexico.

In January 2022, Lopez Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization and was found to be in good health.

Back then, the government said the president has regular check ups that include lab tests, electrocardiograms, stress tests and CT scans.

Presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez did not immediately respond to a question about whether the president would return to Mexico City aboard a commercial airline flight.

That could provide a boost for the interior secretary's flagging campaign to win the presidential nomination of López Obrador's Morena party for the 2024 elections. López, who is not related to the president, currently trails Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum in most polls on the primary race.

*With agency inputs