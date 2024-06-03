Claudia Sheinbaum secured a sweeping win to become Mexico's first female president. She succeeded her mentor and outgoing leader, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose strong support among the impoverished contributed to her victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top 5 updates:

1. A climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, Sheinbaum, clinched the presidency with an estimated vote share ranging from 58.3% to 60.7%, per a swift sample count conducted by Mexico's electoral body. This marks a historic high in Mexico's democratic record for vote percentage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Xóchitl Gálvez, an opposition senator and tech entrepreneur, led a coalition of parties with little historical common ground, except for their recent opposition to outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Mexico entered Sunday's election deeply fractured, with political discussions avoided among friends and family to prevent exacerbating irreconcilable divides. Additionally, the country has been plagued by drug cartels, resulting in a landscape of warring territories. Compounding these challenges, Mexico is grappling with a surge in atypical heat, drought, pollution, and political violence.

2. “I will become the first woman president of Mexico," Sheinbaum said with a smile, speaking at a downtown hotel shortly after electoral authorities announced that a statistical sample showed she held an irreversible lead, AP reported. “We have demonstrated that Mexico is a democratic country with peaceful elections," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. The president of the National Electoral Institute disclosed that Sheinbaum garnered between 58.3% and 60.7% of the vote based on a statistical sample. Meanwhile, opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez received between 26.6% and 28.6% of the vote, with Jorge Álvarez Máynez securing between 9.9% and 10.8% of the vote.

5. The candidate representing the governing party campaigned to maintain the political trajectory established over the past six years by her political mentor, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. As the chosen successor of López Obrador, 61-year-old Sheinbaum spearheaded the campaign from start to finish despite facing a formidable challenge from Gálvez. This marked the first instance in Mexico's history where the two primary contenders were women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from AP)

