Mexico Teotihuacan pyramids shooting: Gunman shoots Canadian woman dead before killing himself; chilling video emerges

A gunman shot dead a Canadian tourist and injured six others on Monday at Mexico’s renowned Teotihuacan archaeological site, officials said.
After opening fire at the popular destination in central Mexico, famous for its pre-Aztec pyramids, the attacker later took his own life, according to a security official, according to AFP.
The incident took place at the Pyramid of the Moon, a 45-meter (about 150-foot) structure that visitors can climb via steep steps carved from volcanic rock.
(This is a developing story. More to come)