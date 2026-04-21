Mexico Teotihuacan pyramids shooting: Gunman shoots Canadian woman dead before killing himself; chilling video emerges

Mexico Teotihuacan pyramids shooting: Gunman shoots dead Canadian woman before killing himself; chilling video emerges

Garvit Bhirani
Updated21 Apr 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Forensic workers carry the body of a victim down a pyramid after authorities said a gunman opened fire, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Monday, April 20, 2026. AP/PTI
Forensic workers carry the body of a victim down a pyramid after authorities said a gunman opened fire, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Monday, April 20, 2026. AP/PTI(AP)

A gunman shot dead a Canadian tourist and injured six others on Monday at Mexico’s renowned Teotihuacan archaeological site, officials said.

After opening fire at the popular destination in central Mexico, famous for its pre-Aztec pyramids, the attacker later took his own life, according to a security official, according to AFP.

The incident took place at the Pyramid of the Moon, a 45-meter (about 150-foot) structure that visitors can climb via steep steps carved from volcanic rock.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

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