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Mexico Teotihuacan pyramids shooting: Gunman shoots Canadian woman dead before killing himself; chilling video emerges

Mexico Teotihuacan pyramids shooting: Gunman shoots dead Canadian woman before killing himself; chilling video emerges

Garvit Bhirani
Updated21 Apr 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Forensic workers carry the body of a victim down a pyramid after authorities said a gunman opened fire, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Monday, April 20, 2026. AP/PTI
Forensic workers carry the body of a victim down a pyramid after authorities said a gunman opened fire, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Monday, April 20, 2026. AP/PTI(AP)
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A gunman shot dead a Canadian tourist and injured six others on Monday at Mexico’s renowned Teotihuacan archaeological site, officials said.

After opening fire at the popular destination in central Mexico, famous for its pre-Aztec pyramids, the attacker later took his own life, according to a security official, according to AFP.

The incident took place at the Pyramid of the Moon, a 45-meter (about 150-foot) structure that visitors can climb via steep steps carved from volcanic rock.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

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About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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